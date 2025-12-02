Seminary of the Southwest Appoints the Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce as Interim Dean and President

The Board of Trustees of Seminary of the Southwest (Southwest) is pleased to announce the appointment of the Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce as Interim Dean and President, effective January 2, 2026. The Executive Committee of the Board, following consultation with an advisory group of seminary administrators and faculty, and the concurrence of the Board, made the appointment at a specially called meeting on November 14th, at which it also selected the Isaacson Miller search firm to assist with the search for the 10th Dean and President.

Bishop Bruce, a well-known leader in The Episcopal Church with extensive experience in diocesan leadership, multicultural ministry, budgeting, and organizational development, will guide the seminary during the transition. “I am thrilled to join the students, staff, and faculty at Seminary of the Southwest and to walk with them and the Board through this time of transition!” said Bishop Bruce. “I have long admired the work and direction of this fine and forward-thinking institution and am excited to be a part of it.”

“Bishop Bruce takes a relational approach to her work of oversight, deepening trust through listening and partnering with other leaders,” said the Rt. Rev. Kathryn M. Ryan, Chair of the Southwest Board of Trustees. “She understands the role of an interim to strengthen the institution during a time of transition and will be a thoughtful and wise support and guide for our whole community. Her financial expertise and gifts as a seasoned leader in multicultural ministry make her well-suited to lead Seminary of the Southwest in this season.”

Bishop Bruce most recently served as Bishop Provisional of the Diocese of West Missouri (2021–2025), where she led the diocese of 47 congregations through a successful period of stabilization and preparation for the election of their next Bishop Diocesan. During her tenure, she worked with diocesan leaders to revamp governance structures, establish a zero-based and narrative budgeting process, and rebuild key commissions and committees. She currently serves on the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church, where she is Chair of the Joint Budget Committee and Vice Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Finance.

Bishop Bruce was elected Bishop Suffragan in the Diocese of Los Angeles in 2010. In her 11 ½ years in that role, she oversaw over 70 congregations serving as the bishop to 5 of the diocese’s 10 deaneries, and visited each of the 133 congregations in the diocese multiple times. She expanded multicultural ministry, strengthened stewardship programs, and effectively supported parish growth and vitality across the diverse diocese. Her earlier ministry includes distinguished service as Rector of St. Clement’s by-the-Sea in San Clemente, where she led significant parish growth, expanded Spanish-speaking ministry, and built innovative liturgical and community programs.

Before entering ordained ministry, Bishop Bruce spent 17 years in corporate leadership at Wells Fargo Bank, ultimately serving as Vice President of Compensation, Management and Analysis. Her background in corporate systems, analytics, training, and team management has informed her strong administrative and financial leadership in the Church.

With proven excellence in transitional leadership, Bishop Bruce brings a deep commitment to multicultural ministry that aligns with Southwest’s mission and identity. With fluency in Spanish, Mandarin, and some Cantonese, she is adept at leading and connecting in diverse contexts. She is widely recognized for her creative, transparent budgeting. She brings genuine enthusiasm for Southwest’s mission, a deep commitment to inclusive, creative, and diverse Christian communities, and a special interest in each of the three core programs of the seminary: the residential M.Div, the Iona Collaborative, and the Loise Henderson Wessendorff Center for Counseling and Spirituality.

Bishop Bruce holds a D.Min. in Congregational Development from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary, an M.Div. from Claremont School of Theology, and a B.A. in Linguistics from UC Berkeley. She has been recognized with multiple honorary doctorates and numerous awards for excellence in clergy leadership and service.

Isaacson Miller is a nationally recognized search firm. Ernest Brooks, III, the primary consultant for Southwest’s search, has recently worked with the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on their dean’s search and is currently engaged with Berkley Divinity School at Yale on a search for their next dean.